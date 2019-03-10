NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A 27-year-old father is facing federal firearms charges after his 3-year-old son was found shot in the head. Investigation reveals the man has a history of multiple drug and weapons felonies.

Kedrick Ross, 27, of Nashville was charged with two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. At this time, it is unclear if he is facing additional charges in relation to his son's shooting.

The investigation began on September 9. Ross, his girlfriend, and 3-year-old Kedrick Ross, Jr. had been staying at a relative's house on Village Trail the night before. The next morning around 10 a.m., they found their son with a gunshot wound to the head after they heard a loud noise. A relative told police that after the child was shot, Ross picked up the gun and placed it inside a purse and put it in the car in the driveway.

Police said the .40 caliber Glock was found inside the car with a magazine containing nine rounds and a spent shell casing. This gun was reported stolen on July 20, 2018 during the burglary of a locked pickup truck parked in a driveway on Byrum Avenue.

Further investigation revealed Kedrick Ross, Sr. was under state indictment for other offenses and out on bond including a December 2018 incident for drug possession and distribution and for possessing a stolen Glock .40 caliber handgun.

Police say this handgun had been reported stolen in September 2018 from a vehicle parked at a home in Ashland City and was linked to two other shooting incidents including an incident on Whites Creek Pike in Nashville on October 16, 2018 and an aggravated assault in Madison in November 2018.

Ross Sr. was arrested on May 29 while out on bond for the other charges after fleeing from MNPD investigators in the area of 25th Avenue North in which Ross was found in an illegally parked vehicle and fled on foot. A taser was used in this incident to subdue Ross, and investigators uncovered two loaded Glock semi-automatic handguns, drugs, and drug distribution items. Both firearms found in this incident were previously reported stolen, one of which forcibly from a victim on Charles E. Davis Blvd. in June 2018.

Ross Sr. had previously been convicted of felonies in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, including for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of controlled substances with intent to sell.

Detectives are investigating whether his son, 3-year-old Kedrick Ross, Jr. found the weapon and shot himself. He suffered a critical head wound and was being treated at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

If convicted on the charges against him, Ross Sr. faces a minimum of 10 years up to a maximum life sentence in prison.