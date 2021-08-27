Federal judge blocks Tennessee governor’s mask opt-out order in Shelby County Schools

In Shelby County, a judge blocked an executive order that allowed parents to opt their children out of school mask requirements.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order that stops Governor Bill Lee from enforcing his mask opt-out order in Shelby County schools.

Executive Order 84 allows Tennessee parents to opt their children out of wearing masks in schools. The order was followed by lawsuits filed against Lee by two Shelby County families and Shelby County Schools.

The restraining is in response to the suit filed by the families and stops Lee from enforcing his mask opt-out order in Shelby County schools. The temporary restraining order is in effect until September 17.

The plaintiffs allege that the executive order denies children with disabilities their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act. They say that because of the executive order, the students do not have access to reasonable protection to exposure of COVID-19.

One of the families who filed the lawsuit has a 13-year-old boy who must take a daily regimen of chemotherapy to control his genetic disorder, according to court records. It also says that the boy cannot wear a mask due to his disability.