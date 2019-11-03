NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former President George W. Bush is slated to speak at Vanderbilt University as part of a lecture series.

The university says the 43rd president will be joined on stage Monday evening by Vanderbilt Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos and presidential historian Jon Meacham.

A limited number of free tickets for the event were given out only to Vanderbilt students, faculty and staff based on a random drawing. A university spokesman said the event is closed to the press.

Meacham is an endowed chairman and visiting professor of political science at Vanderbilt. He and Bush both delivered eulogies at the funeral of Bush's father, former President George H.W. Bush.