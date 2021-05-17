Give It A Shot: State health leaders announce next phase of PSA campaign addressing vaccine hesitancy

The Tennessee Department of Health said that the "Give It a Shot" ads will start airing on broadcast, cable and digital media.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans will soon see new public service announcements meant to address hesitancy towards the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced that the "Give It A Shot" ad campaign will move into its next phase, after some digital ads were released on May 1. The new phase includes placements on broadcast and cable T.V. Officials said the ad campaign will run through November.

“We recognize many Tennesseans have questions or concerns about the COVID vaccines and our goal is that these messages help to address some of those hesitancies," said TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey.