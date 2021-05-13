Gov. Bill Lee launches anti-human trafficking partnership with Tim Tebow, other partners

The Tennessee FY21-22 budget included over $5 million in funding for key groups fighting human trafficking and supporting victims.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a new series of partnerships to fight human trafficking in the Volunteer State.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking is a demand-driven crime that involves exploiting a person for labor, services or commercial sex and particularly impacts women and children. It is one of the fastest-growing criminal enterprises in the country, and cases have been reported in every county in the state.

“I’m excited to invest in and partner with these remarkable organizations that are at the forefront of this important fight,” Lee said. “Human trafficking has no place in our state, and I’m proud to support our law enforcement and non-profit partners.”

The Tennessee FY21-22 budget included over $5 million in funding for key groups fighting human trafficking and supporting victims including:

$3.5M to End Slavery Tennessee

$1.2M to Her Song, a ministry of the Tim Tebow Foundation

$600K to Tennessee Anti- Slavery Alliance

$100K to Thistle Farms

On Thursday, Lee welcomed partners to the State Capitol including the following organizations:

Margie Quin, Chief Executive Officer of End Slavery Tennessee

Natalie Ivey, Executive Director of Grow Free Tennessee

Hal Cato, Chief Executive Officer of Thistle Farms

Rachel Sumner Haaga, Founder & Executive Director of Restore Corps

Tim Tebow, Founder and Chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation

If you suspect someone you know is involved in human trafficking, you can call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484.