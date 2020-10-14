Gov. Bill Lee quarantining after executive security member tests positive for COVID-19

Officials said that Governor Lee is feeling well and that he tested negative for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution though, he is quarantining at home.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee is quarantining at home with the First Lady until further notice, according to a release from state officials on Wednesday.

They said that a member of the Governor's Executive Security Detail tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was quarantining out of an abundance of caution. He tested negative for COVID-19, according to the release.

No staff in the Governor's Office are believed to have tested positive at this time, according to officials. However, since the governor is in quarantine his regularly scheduled, in-person press briefing was canceled on Wednesday.

Instead, Governor Lee said he would update reporters on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic by phone, with the Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dro. Lisa Percey.

"I am feeling well and have tested negative for COVID-19, but out of an abundance of caution, I am quarantining at home with Maria until further notice," Gov. Lee said in a post on Facebook.

The Governor's Office requires people to wear masks and practice social distancing, according to the release.