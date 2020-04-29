TENNESSEE, USA — On Wednesday, April 29, Governor Bill Lee told legislators he will allow salons and barbershops to open in 89 non-metropolitan Tennessee counties next Wednesday, May 6.

The official guidance will come out Thursday, April 30, he said.

This comes after Lee announced on Tuesday that gyms in these 89 counties will be allowed to open on Friday, May 1.

Lee's "Tennessee Pledge" plan for reopening initially allowed for restaurants and retailers to open on Monday, April 27.

