Gov. Lee announces reform recommendations for law enforcement; will use COVID-19 funding to train officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday he will be directing money from the CARES Act that funds COVID-19 relief into 90 more scholarships to train law enforcement cadets under new recommendations from a recent reform partnership.

On July 2, Lee announced a statewide initiative to review and reform officer use of force policies following protests and riots in parts of the U.S. in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and other Black men and women who died at the hands of law enforcement.

The new recommendations update use of force and intervention policies to ensure local agencies are following policies "consistent with national standards," including barring the use of choke hold techniques. Lee said nearly 90% of agencies have reviewed their policies.

Another new recommendation will provide local agencies with better access to the National Decertification Index to ensure they can track officers who've lost licenses or certificates due to misconduct. Tennessee's documentation for officers that separate will also be updated to require more detailed explanations for reasons of departure, including disciplinary actions and procedures. It also requires the department leadership to formally attest to the accuracy of the form.

Finally, the state is putting $300,000 from CARES Act funding that is used for COVID-19 relief and response efforts to fund 90 additional cadet scholarships for the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. The academy will require an additional 88 hours of minimum training, including a minimum of 16 hours of training on proper use of force and positive community/officer interactions.

The academy's annual in-service training will include updates to de-escalation techniques, intervention, officer wellness, public assembly and community interaction, and designated community immersion.

Lee said he believes the reforms will strengthen policing policies in Tennessee, improve training and increase information sharing when officers face disciplinary actions.

“Through this partnership, our state has created one of the most comprehensive and collaborative law enforcement advancements in recent Tennessee history while also working to recruit top-tier talent to our force,” said Gov. Lee. “I am confident the outcomes of this partnership will help ensure our law enforcement officials are effectively protecting communities across the state while serving every Tennessean with dignity and respect.”