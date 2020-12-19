Gov. Lee to deliver statewide address Sunday evening about surge of COVID-19 cases

Governor Bill Lee said he would deliver a statewide address to Tennesseans on Sunday about the surge of COVID-19 cases.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he will deliver a statewide address to Tennesseans on Sunday about the surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths across the state.

He will deliver the address at 8 p.m. eastern time on Facebook and YouTube, according to a release from officials.

Weekly White House reports to Governor Lee's office described a worsening pandemic in Tennesse and across the U.S., and included recommendations for how leaders should respond. Those recommendations including mask mandates, increased testing at universities and urgent messaging to alert people across the state about the severity of the surge.

As of Dec. 13, the report added an entirely new tier of severity to its scale — "darkest red." Officials said that COVID-19 cases, test positivity rates and deaths in Tennessee began to eclipse the previous scale. All of the state's counties were reported "red" for new cases per 100,000 and many were in "dark red."

Sevier, Rutledge and Grainger county were in the worst tier of "darkest red," with 750 or more reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days.