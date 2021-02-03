TN Senate passes permit-less gun carry bill

If made into law, anyone over the age of 21 could carry a firearm if they meet the requirements.

Update (March 18, 2021) A bill that could get rid of the state's gun permit requirements passed the Tennessee Senate on Thursday.

Lawmakers first introduced the bill in 2020, but it was delayed, in part, because of the pandemic.

Right now, Tennessee has two different gun permits and both require some sort of training, whether it's on a range or through an online video.

There are several states surrounding Tennessee that already have a "Constitutional carry" law.

This bill wouldn't change the requirements to buy a gun, but it also doesn’t enforce a hands-on training class.

The bill must pass the House in order to become a law.

A bill could get rid of the state's gun permit requirements. It's going before the House and Senate starting Tuesday.

People on both sides of the issues have strong feelings for their side.

John Harris, the executive director for the Tennessee Firearms Association believes those current permits in the Volunteer State go against the second amendment.

"They're prohibited from imposing infringement on the ability to carry a gun. And a permit is an infringement," Harris said. "The fact is, Tennessee is pretty far behind the eight ball in terms of allowing its citizens who can legally possess firearms to carry them."

Harris doesn't believe SB0765, the bill endorsed by Lee and filed by Senator Jack Johnson, is a true Constitutional Carry bill. He, along with other gun advocates in his group are more keen on other bills also filed during the legislative session.

"It doesn't fully make Tennessee a Constitutional carry state or a permit-less carry state, but it's an improvement over where we are now, slightly," Harris explained.

He said the states that have already adopted a similar law, that doesn't require gun owners to have a permit, haven't repealed or placed more restrictions.

He said he "doesn't buy" the argument that passing the bill into law wouldn't make crime more rampant and people more violent.

"They just argue from this emotional perspective of, well, we feel like that's the right thing to do," Harris said. "The people that are going to carry illegally or with criminal content, I guarantee you, not a single one of them ever layed the gun down and said, 'Now, I can't commit the crime I was going to commit to today because I haven't got my permit yet. I'll wait another couple of weeks that that just doesn't happen.'”

Jodi Scheer with Moms Demand Action thinks the bill would only make violence skyrocket, adding more crime of opportunity to a community like Knoxville that's already struggling with gun violence.

"When you're trying to put our families and our communities in danger, there is some emotion in that," Scheer said. "To have untrained people with guns in public is dangerous for our communities and our families and we're seeing the impact of gun violence across Knoxville."

Scheer quoted stats that reveal different kinds of gun-related crimes, like self harm could go up if the bill is passed.

"Research shows that when you eliminate or diminish permitting requirements, gun violence rates, go up, homicides, suicides, domestic violence, all of that gun violence is a very intersectional issue," Scheer said.

Scheer reiterated that MDA is not against the Second Amendment. The group just wants responsible gun owners in communities.

Scheer said you can text TN to 64433 to get connected with a legislator and share your opinions on the permit-less carry bill.