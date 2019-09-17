Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin was killed in action on Monday by small arms fire in Wardak Province, Afghanistan, a news release from the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Griffin was from Greenbrier, Tennessee, a town located north of Nashville. He was 40 years old. He was born in Cristobal, Panama in 1978.

His unit was engaged in combat operations in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, the release said.

He was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

“The loss of Sgt. 1st Class Griffin is felt across the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Family and the entire Special Forces community," Col. Owen G. Ray, commander, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), said in a release from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office. "He was a warrior - an accomplished, respected and loved Special Forces Soldier that will never be forgotten. We ask that you keep his Family and teammates in your thoughts and prayers.”

His death is under investigation, DOD said.

His death was the 17th U.S. combat death in Afghanistan this year, according to the Pentagon's count. There also have been three non-combat deaths this year. More than 2,400 Americans have died in the nearly 18-year war.

Griffin enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2004.

"He had previous assignments in the 82nd Airborne Division and 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) prior to attending and graduating from the Special Forces Qualification Course on September 18, 2014," the USASOC release said.

He was on his fourth deployment; he had previously served in Iraq in 2006 and in Afghanistan in 2009, as well as on an overseas rotation to Korea in 2018.

Griffin was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart, the release said.

He had previously received a number of awards and decorations for his service.