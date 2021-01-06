Happy birthday Tennessee! Here's how to fly the state flag correctly

The stars on the flag should be positioned at as if they were at 2:30, 6:30 and 10:30 on a clock.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On June 1, 1796, President George Washington made Tennessee the 16th state to join the United States. The state is now 225 years old, but some leaders have seen Tennesseans who still don't know how to display the state flag properly.

The Volshop posted about how to fly the tristar flag properly. They emphasized that three stars should be in the 2:30, 6:30 and 10:30 positions as if they were on a clock. The star closest to the top of the flagpole should also be the highest in the circle, according to officials.

"The arrangement of the three stars shall be such that the centers of no two stars shall be in a line parallel to either the side or the end of the flag, but intermediate between the same; and the highest star shall be the one nearest the upper confined corner of the flag," according to state law.

The current design of the Tennessee flag was created by Captain LeRoy Reeves of the Tennessee Infantry. It was approved by the legislature on April 17, 1905, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

The stripes on the right side of the flag are meant to symbolize the three divisions of the state between West, Middle and East, according to experts. However, they also said the stripes could represent the three U.S. presidents who lived in Tennessee — Andrew Johnson, James Polk and Andrew Johnson.