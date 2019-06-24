HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency crews with the Hawkins County Rescue Squad are responding to the scene of a drowning on Cherokee Lake near Chelaque Estates in Mooresburg, according to a Facebook post from the rescue squad.

Crews said they were notified of a man who jumped off a rock bluff and did not resurface just after 6 p.m.

Officials said they have been actively searching for the individual since arriving on the scene.

Members from Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock County Rescue Squad, Bean Station Rescue Squad, Bean Station Fire Department, Morristown Rescue Squad, Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, TWRA, and several citizen volunteers also responded with the rescue squad.

