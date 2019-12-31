DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. — An officer is dead and a portion of I-65 South is closed at MM 95 following an incident in Davidson County.

Hendersonville Police told WSMV News4 in Nashville one of their police officers died in the incident.

A News4 viewer claimed to see the incident, saying they saw an officer chase someone on foot across the interstate before the officer was hit and killed by a van.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Hendersonville Police said they will hold a press conference at 11:20 PM CST.

The area of I-65 South at the Vietnam Veterans Boulevard ramp is closed and isn't expected to reopen until 11 p.m. CST.