A husband and wife started their own hemp farm to combat the opioid crisis after a near tragedy.

A few years ago, a car hit Margaret Fox and her 5-year-old son, leaving Margaret reliant on opioids for years.

Finally, she and her husband said enough is enough and knew they had to do something about it.

Margaret and Andrew Fox are both veterans. They've seen countless people struggling with PTSD and chronic pain from injuries.

They say CBD has been like a miracle for them. It’s why they started Veteran Grown. They grow hemp and sell hemp and CBD products to help others.

“I was very skeptical of it myself to begin with, I was like, ‘There's no way this is gonna work,’” Margaret said.

However, it did. Margaret says CBD not only helped with her pain, but also with the withdraws that come with getting off opioids.

“That helps with your stomach problems. It allows your stomach to calm down. You're able to eat, helps with the pain, the muscle spasms, because of the anti-inflammatory,” she said.

David Duncan owns the Music City Hemp Store and sells Margaret and Andrew’s products.

“I had a young lady that came in and would buy the strongest CBD oil that we have, CBD oil full spectrum. She was using it specifically to overcome her opioid cravings,” Duncan said.

He sees people of all ages who credit CBD with saving their lives.

“I did have a little old lady come in here one time,” Duncan said, “She said, ‘I had back surgery. They gave me opioids. Before I knew it I was addicted, so I decided to go cold turkey, and this was the only thing that got me through.’”

He explains CBD doesn't have enough THC to produce a high, but many people still attach a stigma to it. It’s that stigma Margaret and Andrew are working to change.

“God gave us this plant for a reason, so you know, even the Christian based population has been fantastic and open to it. The biggest part that we have, has been stop the stigma.

The downside to CBD is that there hasn't been a ton of medical research on it, so doctors are still somewhat skeptical.

