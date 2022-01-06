Here's what to know about getting Tennessee's new license plate

The new blue and white design replaces the current design launched in 2006 with changes in 2011, 2016, and 2017.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee drivers will get new license plates this year as residents complete their annual registration renewals.

Under state law, the plate is redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly's budget. The new design will replace the current design launched in 2006, with changes in 2011, 2016, and 2017.

About 42% of voters chose the blue plate with an outline of the state around the word "Tennessee" over three other designs. Up to 100,000 of the plates will be produced per week starting January 3 to meet initial demand.

Here's how drivers will get the plates:

Drivers will be given the plates through their county clerk's office and have the option to renew online by clicking here.

New plates can be renewed in person, online, by mail or by kiosk. If you decide not to renew in person, the renewal fee will include $5 for mailing.

Drivers are not allowed to renew early to get the new plate and must wait until their designated renewal month.

Some of you are already getting your renewal notices in the mail! Questions? Watch this quick video addressing FAQs about the new plates! pic.twitter.com/1b2uAP2SK1 — TN Dept of Revenue (@TNDeptofRevenue) January 5, 2022