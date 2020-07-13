Hundreds gather for March for Equality and Justice in Nashville

The group called for two things - equality and justice and said they plan to continue demonstrating until they see policy reflecting that.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several hundred people gathered remembering lives lost to violence and brutality in the LGBTQ+ community with a vigil at Legislative Plaza in Nashville on Saturday.

“This is the only way we’re going to get justice and making it loud and clear that we’re not going anywhere,” said one speaker at the rally.

For the last seven weeks, various civil rights groups have been protesting for an end to violence, police brutality and racism.

Even gathering some legislators.

“Now thankfully because of activism because of people who’ve been speaking up here because of you who’ve been willing to stand up and say this is not right we will not accept it,” said Tennessee Rep. Mike Stewart while speaking to the crowd.

The rally was also a vigil for LGBTQ+ people with an emphasis on Black trans lives.

“I’m hoping I can use the leverage and privileges and network spaces that I have to build spaces that are safer and celebratory of black trans folks and black queer folks,” said community organizer Shawn Reilly.

This week, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee pushed to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue from the Capitol grounds to the State Museum, ralliers say the action just the beginning.