RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — A hunter in Rutherford County got a turkey of a lifetime Saturday, April 6, according to a Facebook post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Warren County resident Cameron Bond took a leucistic gobbler in Rutherford County.

TWRA said leucism in birds is described as a loss of pigmentation. The beard of the bird was dark and the back feathers still hold some color.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency WHOA! TURKEY OF A LIFETIME! Cameron Bond of Warren County, took a leucistic gobbler in Rutherford County last Saturday. Leucism in birds is described as a loss of pigmentation. The beard of the bird...

Bond's bird weighed 20 lbs. Its beard measured 9 1/2 inches and its spurs were .75 inches.

Find turkey hunting regulations and places to hunt at tnwildlife.org.