Jobs4TN, Tennessee's unemployment website, goes down after issues with website vendor

Geographic Solutions operates Jobs4TN.gov, which people across Tennessee use to file claims for unemployment benefits.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — People trying to file claims for unemployment benefits or submit needed documents to continue their benefits could not log into a crucial website Tuesday night.

The website, Jobs4TN.gov, is a centralized source of workforce resources for people across the state. Among many of its uses, the website connects people searching for a job with employers.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said the website went down after issues with Geographic Solutions, the company that operates it. They were notified Sunday afternoon about a service interruption, according to a release from the department.

Around 36 other states also experienced issues as a result of issues with the company's equipment, according to a release. They met with the department and state IT officials to speak about the issues. On Tuesday, they were still working to bring the website back up.

June 28, 6:25 p.m. CDT

The extended service outage for Jobs4TN continues tonight. The vendor is working 24 hours a day to restore service.

The department said that Geographic Solutions was working 24 hours a day on fixing the website. Until it is fixed, the department said it cannot access data for claimants to make weekly unemployment benefit payments.

Around 12,000 Tennesseans receive unemployment benefits through the program, according to a release.

"TDLWD leadership understands the importance of the programs accessed through the system and their impact on Tennessee’s workforce," the department said in a release. "Job seekers can still take advantage of services at one of the 80 American Job Centers across the state."

They said they plan to send out benefits as soon as possible, but did not have a timeline of when that would happen. Once the website is fixed, people can complete certifications for missed weeks and will receive benefits in a lump sum, they said.