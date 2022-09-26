Johnson City man charged with murder following death of 3-month-old baby

Harley Bunting has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Johnson City man has been charged with murder following the death of a 3-month-old baby, according to police.

According to investigators, Harley Bunting has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. He was arrested Thursday by the Johnson City Police Department.

The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of a 3-month-old that began on December 23, 2021, according to police.

Bunting, who was incarcerated at the Carter County Detention Center on unrelated charges, was released into the custody of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.