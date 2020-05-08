Justices overturn Tennessee mail vote expansion for November

The ruling restores Tennessee's excuse-based system for November, with COVID-19 related additions.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court has overturned the option for all eligible voters to vote by mail in November due to COVID-19.

Wednesday's ruling nixes a June expansion order by a lower court that state election officials opposed. The decision came the same day voters could begin requesting absentee ballots for the general election.

It restores Tennessee’s excuse-based system for November, with COVID-19 related additions that include underlying health conditions for voters and those in their care. The justices wrote the decision doesn't impact ballots for Thursday's primary.