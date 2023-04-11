'Emotionally charged couple of weeks' | Gov. Lee signs executive order, urges state legislators to pass stronger order of protection law

Tennessee has garnered national attention after The Covenant School shooting and the expulsion of two lawmakers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In his second public appearance since The Covenant School shooting, Gov. Bill Lee announced he's signing an executive order to strengthen background checks during gun purchases, according to WSMV.

Lee made the announcement while visiting the Metro Nashville Police Department's Midtown Hills precinct. Many officers at the precinct were the first to respond to The Covenant School shooting, WSMV said.

The executive order ensures that criminal history information and court mental health information is entered into the Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) or provided to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation within a 72-hour period of reportable activity. It also ensures all Tennessee courts submit timely information directly to the TBI.

In accordance with the order, the TBI must conduct a review of TICS to determine how its process of submitting information can be improved. The agency has 60 days to submit a report to Lee on its findings.

Lee is also asking the state legislature to consider a stronger order of protection law.

“We can all agree that it is possible, and it is important that we find a way to remove individuals who are a threat to themselves and to our society, to remove them from access to weapons. I’m asking the legislature to bring forth thoughtful, practical measures to do that,” Lee said. “To strengthen our laws, to separate those dangerous people from firearms, while at the same time preserving the constitutional rights of the people of our state."

Tennessee is one of 31 states without red flag laws—also known as extreme risk laws. These laws are meant to temporarily remove a gun from someone who is at risk of hurting themselves or others with a gun, or stop someone at risk from buying a weapon.

A week after The Covenant School Shooting, Lee announced enhanced legislation and funding focused on school security.

“The past two weeks have not only challenged those who were involved in this from a law enforcement standpoint, it’s challenged every Tennessean. The tragedy, the struggle, my family included; everyone’s family. Six innocent lives lost – three of them are children. It has certainly been a stark reminder to all of us about what really matters,” Lee said. “I’ve said before that when we are in a situation like that, the truth is we’re facing evil itself. And we can’t stop evil, but we can do something. And when there’s a clear need for action, I think that we have an obligation and I certainly do to remind people that we should set aside politics and pride and accomplish something that the people of Tennessee want us to get accomplished. It’s been an emotionally charged couple of weeks. But we have to stay focused on the path forward.”

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally provided this statement to 10News in regard to Lee's announcements.