PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. — Update (9:15 a.m.): A 2-year-old child's body has been recovered after the flooding at Cummins Falls State Park, a news release from Jackson County EMA said.

Search efforts had resumed at 6 a.m. CST Monday, with crews from more than two dozen agencies searching for the victim.

The child was recovered at about 7:12 a.m. CST.

The child's identity has not been released.

Authorities plan to hold a press conference at 10:00 a.m. at the Old Mill Camp Store located at 4801 Blackburn Fork Road.

Original Story: Several adults have been rescued from Cummins Falls in a swiftwater rescue operation in Putnam County, according to the Putnam County Rescue Squad.

A 2-year-old child is still missing, according to rescue crews.

Emergency officials told Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV the call for the rescue went out around 5 p.m. at the popular swimming spot.

Heavy flooding trapped about 50 people in the beginning of the incident, WSMV reported, and most of those got to safety quickly, according to Ethan Burris with Jackson County Emergency Management Agency.

About 15 people had to be actively rescued, Burris told WSMV. Those people ranged in age from children to adults.

The Putnam County Rescue Squad said rescue teams from Jackson, Putnam and White Counties and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter are still searching the area, using infrared technology in the helicopter.

EMA officials asked passersby to stay away from the falls while the search is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.