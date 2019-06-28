NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A sinkhole at the intersection of Demonbreun St. and 1st Ave. S. in downtown Nashville means that intersection will be closed for repairs for the near future.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday a double-decker tourist bus drove over a current sewer worksite covered in steel plating, and broke through the roadway, revealing a water main break below.

The sewer work was associated with the current Four Seasons construction project at that corner.

Metro Water Service tells News4 that a 12" water main end cap came loose underground, and the subsequent water pressure washed away the gravel, undermining the roadway.

WSMV

Metro Water believes the steel plating, that typically is applied to roadways during underground work, and they believe it was a steel plate that knocked the cap loose.

The double-decker bus was passing along 1st Avenue when the steel plate broke through the compromised roadway.

Crews are working to repair the underground pipes and roadway, but a projected date or time when the street would reopen was not provided.