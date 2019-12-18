MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A major development has happened in the Confederate statue controversy in Memphis.

According to the City of Memphis, the Nathan Bedford Forrest, James T. Mathis, and Jefferson Davis statues have been released to the descendants and/or the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The statues have been the center of controversy for a few years in Memphis.

Both the Jefferson Davis and Nathon Bedford Forrest statues were removed back in 2017 after the Health Sciences Park and Memphis Park were sold to the nonprofit organization Memphis Greenspace Inc. Each park was sold for about $1,000.

