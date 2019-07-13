MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis family is in mourning after their beloved husband and father was killed by a flesh-eating bacteria that he contracted in the Gulf Coast.

Now, for the second time in a month visitors have returned home from trips to Destin, Florida waters with confirmed cases by local doctors of flesh-eating bacteria.

In a post written by the man’s daughter Wednesday, she described a weekend filled with family fun, enjoying the best of the Emerald Coast, from jet skiing to swimming in Destin’s beautiful water.

But it quickly turned deadly for the Memphis man who was battling cancer.

His daughter wrote, “Flesh Eating Bacteria sounds like an urban legend. Let me assure you that it is not. It took my Dad’s life.”

She says 12 hours after being in the water last, her father woke up with a fever and chills early Saturday morning. Just 48 hours later his family learned vibrio vulnificus took his life.

"My Dad didn't have any open wounds. He had a couple places that were practicality healed small scratches on his arms and legs that I made sure were super sealed up."

The post said by Monday he was admitted to the hospital. A black spot appeared on his back, a sign of the deadly infection.