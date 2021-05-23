Memphis police officer dies in the line of duty following crash

Officer Scotty Triplett’s career with the Memphis Police Department began in August of 1993.

The Memphis Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after an officer dies following a Saturday afternoon crash.

Officials have identified the officer as 47-year-old Scotty Triplett in a post on social media.

Investigators say officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Swaying Pine Lane around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. The crash involved an MPD motorcycle and a gray Nissan. Officer Triplett was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

According to the initial investigation, the unidentified female driver of a gray Nissan was traveling southbound on Hickory Hill Road and tried to make a left turn onto Swaying Pine Lane. However, the driver pulled into the path of Officer Triplett, who was traveling northbound on Hickory Hill Road. Police say Officer Triplett then hit the right front side of the Nissan.

Police say the officer was on an MPD-approved escort with other officers at the time of the crash in emergency mode.

The driver of the Nissan was detained at the scene. No charges have been filed as of now. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Triplett’s career with the Memphis Police Department began in August of 1993. In a Facebook post, the department thanked Officer Triplett for his 27 years of service to the Memphis community.

“Tonight, our community lost a dedicated servant and a good man. My prayers are with his family and the men and women of the Memphis Police Department,” said interim Director James Ryall.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland also shared his condolences on Twitter Sunday morning.

I was saddened to hear overnight about the loss of Officer Scotty Triplett. My sincere condolences to his wife Fran and their children. And to all the men and women of the Memphis Police Department who feel this loss as well. https://t.co/GGnzcmqr73 — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) May 23, 2021

Officer Triplett leaves behind a wife and children. MPD asked that the community keep the officer’s family and the men and women of the police department in their prayers.

"Tonight, our community lost a dedicated servant and a good man. My prayers are with his family and the men and women of the Memphis Police Department." Director James Ryall pic.twitter.com/viLIPJzdHj — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 23, 2021