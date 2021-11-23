DA: Middle Tennessee woman arrested for aiding Jacob Clare in AMBER Alert abduction

According the arrest affidavit, the woman met with Clare on October 20 at Opry Mills, and Clare informed her of his plan to run off with his son and a 16-year-old.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — New details have emerged in Amber Alert case involving Jacob Clare and the abduction of his son 3-year-old son and a 16-year-old.

The Sumner County District Attorney General's office has said Marisa Henson was arrested on Monday and is charged with criminal facilitation in regards to Jacob Clare's aggravated kidnapping charge.

According the arrest affidavit, Henson met with Clare on October 20 at Opry Mills, and Clare informed her of his plan to run off with his son and a 16-year-old.

Henson used her cell phone to locate the Subaru Legacy on the Facebook Marketplace and drove Clare to Smyrna to purchase the vehicle and load it up with supplies for the trip, the affidavit states.

Additionally, the DA said Henson admitted to providing Clare with the shortest route to Bowling Green, KY, where he would pick up the 16-year-old.

Henson faces 8 to 12 years on this charge, according to the District Attorney General Ray Whitley.

After several weeks of traveling state-to-state while a search was underway for two missing children, Jacob Clare will be arraigned in a California court on December 8 for sex with a minor with special circumstances and oral copulation with a victim under 18.