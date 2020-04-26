TENNESSEE, USA — The 2020 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition has been rescheduled for Aug. 2-8 at the Cannon Center For The Performing Arts in Memphis due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said this decision came out of a desire for the candidates to have the best possible experience, including competitions in front of a live audience.

The Miss Tennessee Organization’s Board of Directors unanimously agreed to the commitment to hold the competition across the entire State of Tennessee instead of home-basing in just one area of the state as had been the previous practice. This was to ensure that Miss Tennessee was showcased to the entire State of Tennessee, according to the organization.

Last year, the competition was held for the first time in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena on the campus of the University of Tennessee. Brianna Mason, was crowned the first African-American Miss Tennessee on June 29, 2019.

