MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Mt. Juliet community is standing by a family who lost their son in tragic accident after the Christmas parade Saturday.

7-year-old Rowan Frensley was hit by a trailer hitched onto the back of truck his father was driving.

“One of the Mt. Juliet police officers said it was just a freak accident where he just got pulled underneath the trailer and unfortunately run over," said Brandi Sprague.

Sprague was one of his Boy Scout leaders.

Family friends said Rowan was a brother, son, and friend.

Sprague said her son who was close friends to him and said that he is having a difficult time processing what happened.

“He’s like, 'What am I going to do? Who am I going to play with? Why did God have this to happen?'”

“This kid had the biggest heart, the biggest little man. His smile could light up a room," said family friend Tammie Brittain.

Brittain started a Facebook donation page to help raise money for the family who now has to bury their child.

“I believe God calls you home when you are perfect. He was the biggest little gentleman that you would ever meet," said Brittain.

Brittain said she wasn't expecting this kind of support.

"Mt. Juliet is truly amazing. The support they’ve shown, the love. These people stand out in this community.”