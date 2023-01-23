3 kids, 3 adult victims dead after shooting at private Nashville school, police say

Police said seven total people died, including the suspected 28-year-old female shooter.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three kids and three adult victims died after a shooting at a private Nashville school, according to police.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the first reports of a shooting at The Covenant School came in at 10:13 a.m. CDT. The school is located just south of Vanderbilt University in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, and students range from preschool through sixth grade.

Including the suspected shooter, police said a total of seven people died. The 28-year-old female shooter was shot and killed after two Metro Nashville Police opened fire. She was armed with at least two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun, according to MNPD.

MNPD initially said the suspected shooter appeared to be in her teens. According to MNPD Chief John Drake, the woman was a former student of the school.

Police said the shooter entered the school from a side door and opened fire on the second floor. She was shot by police at 10:27 a.m. CDT, MNPD said.

Children and staff evacuated to the nearby First Baptist Church in Woodmont.

"I was literally moved to tears to see this and the kids as they were being ushered out of the building,” Chief Drake said. "Whenever I hope we would never have this situation... that if we ever did, we would not wait. We would immediately go in and immediately engage the person perpetrating this horrible crime."

Three pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead when they arrived, according to VUMC spokesperson John Howser.

Police said two of the adult victims were also taken to the hospital and later were pronounced dead. One other adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one of the responding officers was cut by glass at the scene and was the only person known to be hurt in the incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it's assisting in the investigation of the shooting.

President Joe Biden praised law enforcement for their swift response, describing the shooting as "sick" and calling on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.

"It's heartbreaking. A family's worst nightmare. And I want to commend the police who responded incredibly swiftly -- in minutes -- to end the danger," he said. "We have to do more to stop gun violence. It's ripping our communities apart. It's ripping at the very soul of the nation. We have to do more to protect our schools so they aren't turned into prisons."

Moms Demand Action, a movement advocating for gun restrictions across the country, also released several statements about the shooting. Shannon Watts, the founder of the movement, released the following statement.

“School shootings are not acts of nature — they’re manmade acts of cowardice enabled by lawmakers who have accepted children being shot in their school as an acceptable price to pay for the support of the gun industry,” she said. “In America and in Tennessee, guns are the leading killer of kids yet Tennessee lawmakers have done nothing but gut gun safety laws, putting gun industry profits ahead of the safety of our children. We don’t have to live this way and our children certainly don’t have to die this way.”

Gov. Bill Lee released a statement regarding the shooting.

"As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation and Nashville community," Lee said.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said, "Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting."

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton also tweeted about the incident.

"With many families and colleagues impacted by the tragedy today, we will only meet briefly tonight and move all legislation to a later date," Sexton said.