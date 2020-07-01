Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Friday, December 20.

Emily Owenby is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. She was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the Ohio Court area. Owenby's bedroom window was found opened and she was nowhere to be found.

Owenby has been known to leave home in the past but would always return.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Owenby, you're asked to call Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP