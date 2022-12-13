Group hoping to establish world-class children’s museum in Nashville

The Children’s Museum Development Group, led by Cindy Clinton, said Nashville is the only major city without a children’s museum.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit agency is hoping to drum up support for a children’s museum in Nashville and is eyeing the East Bank as a potential home.

The Children’s Museum Development Group, led by Cindy Clinton, said Nashville is the only major city without a children’s museum. Their hope is for an 80,000-square-foot facility with dozens of interactive exhibits, bringing together children and families of all backgrounds.

“We want to make sure everybody realizes it’s for every child in every neighborhood,” Clinton said. “We’ve spoken to a lot of moms and said, ‘What did you enjoy in other children’s museums?’ Let’s make this be what the community would like to see.”

Nashville is considering a massive redevelopment of the East Bank centered around a new $2 billion Tennessee Titans stadium.

Clinton believes the property would be prime for a children’s museum that could greatly benefit tourism.

Bruce Libonn, Vice President of the Children’s Museum Development Group, said a world-class experience would encourage many visiting families to spend an extra day in Nashville.

Visitors spend nearly $300 a day in Nashville, according to tourism experts. So a museum, according to Libonn, could bring in millions more for the city.

“What we’re talking about is really a comprehensive museum for children to play in, lots of different discovery environments and a big museum,” Libonn said. “The Nashville skyline has grown and we say, where is the place for the children in all the planning that’s going on here in Nashville?”

Clinton and Libonn’s nonprofit is asking for the community’s support, pledging donations if construction were to begin on a new children’s museum.

Through the website, you can also make suggestions on what you would like to see in the potential museum.

The Children’s Museum Development Group has made pitches at the East Bank Redevelopment Community meetings and plans to continue making its case.

“People who otherwise wouldn’t encounter each other, standing there watching their children play together, learn together, that’s really at the heart of the vision for us,” Libonn said.