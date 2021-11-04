Musician sets new Guinness World Record; 80 shows in 24 hours

Equipped with a guitar and with a small team by his side, a man set out to make history in Nashville Friday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday afternoon, James broke the record finishing his 80th set in 24 hours. To see the end of his journey, click here.

What he's doing is going to take a lot of energy and vocal endurance.

You know musicians in Nashville. Many play just about everywhere. That's James Hatem's story. He's taken stages at places like Basement East.

That background is why James has such an understanding of the struggles venues are facing during COVID.

James has a plan, one that leaves him with very little time. We caught up with him to talk for 30 seconds during his very tight schedule.

"We're trying to break the Guinness World Record for most shows played in 24 hours," he told us. "I'm trying to play 80 shows today. We're taking donations. All of the money goes to organizations in town, the Music Venue Alliance in Nashville and the US Bartenders Guild, so we can support the venues and the people who work in them."

We caught James for his shows at Hunters Station, H.O.M.E., and TPAC. A tight schedule is fueled by, what else? Redbull.

A team kept a close watch on the clock and gave a countdown when it was time to move.

"Thank you so much, guys!" said a member of the crew as everyone raced down a flight of stairs. "We're on to the next one!"