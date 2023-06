The ground stop was issued because of "equipment issues" in Memphis, according to the Nashville International Airport.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (12:37 p.m.): The FAA has lifted the ground stop at BNA.

----

The Federal Aviation Administration has halted airplane arrivals at the Nashville International Airport, according to a tweet from the airport.

The reason for the stop is because of an "equipment issue in Memphis," the tweet said.

Airplanes are departing BNA but arriving airplanes are on a ground stop at their airport of origin.