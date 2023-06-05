Middle Tennessee representative dies from heart attack

​Bill Beck (D-Nashville) died 'unexpectedly' on Sunday, according to WSMV.

Bill Beck (D-Nashville) died from a heart attack on Sunday.

His legislative district has included parts of downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Germantown, Inglewood, Madison, Old Hickory and portions of Donelson.

Gov. Bill Lee tweeted that Rep. Bill Beck was a faithful, dedicated public servant and friend.

.@MariaLeeTN and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Rep. Bill Beck, a faithful, dedicated public servant and friend. We pray God’s peace and comfort over his family and loved ones during this time. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 5, 2023

House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said that Beck was a dedicated servant and a powerful voice for the city of Nashville.