Middle Tennessee representative dies from heart attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A state representative has unexpectedly died, according to WSMV.
Bill Beck (D-Nashville) died from a heart attack on Sunday.
His legislative district has included parts of downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Germantown, Inglewood, Madison, Old Hickory and portions of Donelson.
Gov. Bill Lee tweeted that Rep. Bill Beck was a faithful, dedicated public servant and friend.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said that Beck was a dedicated servant and a powerful voice for the city of Nashville.
"His quick wit and unforgettable laugh could always lighten a committee meeting or the proceedings on the House floor. We express our sincere condolences and prayers to Bill’s family during this difficult time. Rep. Beck will be greatly missed," Sexton said in a tweet.