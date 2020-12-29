‘We consider ourselves protected by God’: Nashville family grateful for their lives after RV explosion

The couple and their two little boys were asleep when they got a knock on their door. They left with just the clothes on their backs shortly before the RV exploded.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department released body camera footage showing the moments before, during, and after an RV exploded on 2nd Avenue.

News4 spoke with a family evacuated by officers.

"We consider ourselves protected by God and that this was a Christmas miracle,” Noelle Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen, her husband Jeffrey, and their two little boys were asleep when they got a knock on their door. They left with just the clothes on their backs and a diaper bag thinking they would be back in a couple of hours.

Rasmussen recorded a video as a chunk of their building fell to the ground from the explosion.

"I feel so much gratitude for those officers that show up on our door step and put themselves in a position of danger to help our family get to safety,” Jeffrey Rasmussen said.

As the investigation continues, FBI and ATF agents are still combing through the debris on 2nd Avenue.

For families like the Rasmussens, they fear all of their belongings are destroyed, but they’re grateful for their lives.

“In a sense, we have everything and at the same time, we have nothing,” Rasmussen said.

They are staying with friends in Crossville. The family said it could be weeks before they’re to go back in their home, but that’s if the building is considered safe.