Nashville firefighters save man from roof of burning building

No one was hurt, but three dogs died in Saturday night blaze.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Fire crews worked into the early morning hours to contain a 2-alarm fire at 1015 Kirkland Avenue near Gallatin Pike.

Owen Rich told Nashville NBC affiliate News4 he heard two loud pops and smoke began to fill the building.

Rich also said he had to climb out of a window and onto the roof where NFD was able to bring him to safety with the ladder truck.

At this time, it is unknown how many people actually lived in this building.