Tennessee gun laws will be changing come Jan. 1.

There's only one type of handgun permit in the state. It lets you carry open or concealed.

Starting Jan. 1, there will be a new "concealed only" permit.

Some gun store owners said the change may cause confusion among customers.

"In the past, we would say, 'OK, Tennessee does not have a concealed carry permit. It's a handgun permit permitting you to carry open or concealed, your choice.' Now we're going to have to tell okay are you really wanting the concealed carry permit or the ensconced handgun carry permit and we're going to have to explain the differences between the two," said Steve Smith, manager of S.E.T. Guns and Range.

The new type of permit requires fewer hours of training and is cheaper.