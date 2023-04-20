Burn ban issued across the state due to red flag conditions

With low humidity, warm temperatures and potentially gusty winds, it is not safe to burn debris outside.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Division of Forestry will not issue burn permits due to red flag conditions expected Thursday afternoon across the state, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

According to the National Weather Service, a red flag warning means warm temperatures, low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Relative humidities are expected to fall close to 20% and gusty winds could reach up to 25 mph, according to TDA.

A burn permit is a way of saying where, when and how to burn yard debris safely. Conditions are expected to improve on Friday as moisture moves into the region, TDA said.