A national charitable organization for the families of fallen First Responders plans to pay off the mortgage for MPO Bristol's family, they announced Wednesday morning.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, a national non-profit named to honor the sacrifice NYFD Firefighter Stephen Siller made on 9/11.

The Gold Star Family Home Program, Fallen First Responder Program, and Smart Home Program supports the families of law enforcement and firefighters that lost their lives in the line of duty, by providing a support system for the surviving family to ensure they're cared for.

The event was held Wednesday morning at the Hendersonville police department, with members of Bristol's family joined by Police Chief Mickey Miller, Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, as well as Grammy Award-winning recording artist Lee Greenwood.

Master Patrol Officer Spencer Daniel Bristol, 31, was killed Monday, Dec. 30 while chasing a suspect on foot and was struck by traffic on Interstate 65. Bristol was a Navy Veteran, leaves behind his wife Lauren, and their three-year-old daughter Eloise.

To donate to the Tunnel To Towers Foundation, click here.