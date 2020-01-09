Now hiring! Around 17,000 poll workers needed across Tennessee

The Tennessee Secretary of State's Office said that around 17,000 poll workers across the state are needed to help with the upcoming presidential election.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tuesday is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office said they are recruiting more workers ahead of the elections in November.

Officials said that around 17,000 workers are needed across Tennessee. They also said that they need poll workers between Oct. 14 - Nov. 3, between the first day of early voting until Election Day.

Poll workers must be 16 years old or older. They must also be able to read and write in English, but cannot be related to candidates or be candidates themselves. They also cannot be a county or municipal employee who works directly for anyone on the ballot.

Anyone over the age of 18 must also be a registered voter.

Anyone can apply to become a poll worker online. Officials said that poll workers are compensated for their work — $135 for poll workers and $170 for poll officers.