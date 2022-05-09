Ocoee, Hiwassee rivers open after fire at center

Officials are reminding the public that the rivers are open after a fire damaged the Ocoee Whitewater Center in late April.

DELANO, Tenn. — The Ocoee and Hiwassee Rivers in Tennessee are open for the recreation season despite a recent fire at the Ocoee Whitewater Center, officials said.

Polk County and the Hiwassee-Ocoee Scenic River State Park said the southeast Tennessee rivers are open for visitors.

The Middle Ocoee and Hiwassee are open for limited weekend trips, officials said. The Upper Ocoee began its full recreation schedule Saturday. The rivers offer canoeing, rafting, fishing, hiking, and opportunities for nature photography.

Officials are reminding the public that the rivers are open after a fire damaged the Ocoee Whitewater Center in late April.

Polk County Emergency Management Director Steve Lofty said 90% of the remote building was in flames by the time a full firefighting response had arrived, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

Ocoee Outfitters Association president Ryan Cooke said calls from people asking if the rivers will be open have slowed since the fire.