Off-duty Nashville officer shot, injured near Ashland City; suspect dead after pursuit ends on I-440

Police said the officer was shot from behind while walking his dog.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An off-duty Metro Nashville Police officer was shot and injured near Ashland City, while the suspect has died after a pursuit ended on Interstate 440.

Police said Officer Darrell Osment, 57, was shot in the shoulder from behind while walking his dog near the intersection of Pine Valley and Bull Run roads at around 9:05 p.m. Thursday.

Osment was off-duty and in plain clothes when he encountered a man he did not know on the street. Osment said they exchanged hellos. Just as they passed each other, Osment said the man shot him in the back of his shoulder. Osment fell to the ground. The man fired a second shot, which hit the ground near Osment, who managed to get up and run.

The gunman got into a Ford Flex parked at a nearby church and drove away.

Around 9:17 p.m., the Ford Flex was spotted on Hydes Ferry Road. A Metro Police helicopter flew into the area and began monitoring the vehicle from the air.

The car traveled onto Clarksville Pike and turned onto Ed Temple Boulevard near the North Precinct. Officers reported shots were fired from the Ford near the intersection. An officer attempted to deploy spike strips to stop the car near the intersection of Ed Temple and Dr. D.B. Todd boulevards. That officer reported that the man again fired shots from the vehicle.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and I-440. A spike strip was used on I-440, causing the vehicle to stop in the east bound lanes near the Nolensville Pike exit. Officers reported the driver's door opened and they heard gunfire. Three Metro officers fired on the suspect, fatally wounding him. The suspect's 9-mm semiautomatic pistol was found next to the vehicle.

The officers involved in the shooting are Terrance Stuckey, a five-year veteran assigned to North Precinct, Jacob Krispin, a three-year veteran assigned to North Precinct, and David Lang, a two-year veteran assigned to the East Precinct. They have been placed on routine administrative assignment while the TBI leads the investigation.