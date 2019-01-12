CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officers confirmed one man is dead in Richland Creek, near Back Valley Road in Rhea County.

First responders remain on scene and recovery efforts are still underway. Fast-moving waters with deep water holes of eight to ten feet as well as surrounding terrain have made recovery efforts challenging, according to officials.

TWRA said three kayakers took to the water for a trip along the section of stream known for white water paddling after heavy rains. While kayaking, a 31-year-old Hamilton County man was trapped under a log. Those with him attempted to help the trapped kayaker. They were able to recover the boat but not the kayaker.

The deceased was wearing a life jacket, according to officials.

TWRA along with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, Rhea County Emergency Management and Tennessee State Parks remain on scene.

The Rhea County Sheriff’s office received the report of a flipped kayak at 2:07 p.m. The name of the deceased will be released after next-of-kin are notified.

TWRA