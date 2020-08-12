Online service available for driver's license reinstatement

People in Tennessee who need to get their drivers' licenses reinstated may be able to do it without ever leaving their homes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — People in Tennessee who need to get their drivers' licenses reinstated may be able to do it without ever leaving their homes.

The Tennessee Department of Safety has made it so that drivers can complete the entire process online.

Because most of the information needed is already on file, all drivers need to do is go to the Department of Safety's e-services site and fill in some additional info.

“So, for instance, if you’re an individual who already has your proof of citizenship, social security card on file and your proof of Tennessee residency, and you need to submit that one compliance document, once you submit that then there’s an option for you to be reissued a driver’s license and you wouldn’t be required to come into the center,” said Director of Driver Services Michael Hogan.

State leaders hope this new convenience will also help cut down on crowds at driver services centers.