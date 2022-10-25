Outdoor burning restricted across Tennessee due to elevated fire danger

Gusty winds are expected alongside the dry fall conditions, so the state is restricting burning to prevent the chances of wildfires.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is limiting burning across the state ahead of a cold front that's expected to pass through Tuesday.

The Division of Forestry is not issuing burn permits Tuesday in any county due to the elevated fire danger. This is not a burn ban, so this does not apply to fires that can be set within the corporate limits of towns or cities that have passed ordinances controlling the setting of fires.

The cold front is expected to bring gusty winds and chances for storms across most of the state Tuesday. For East Tennessee, the front is expected to arrive around the late afternoon and evening.

The dry foliage on the ground and persistent dry conditions across most of the state have created an elevated fire danger across Tennessee. The Division of Forestry said wildfires may have the opportunity to quickly spread, so it's asking people not to burn anything outdoors and to call 911 immediately to report any wildfires.

Please call 911 immediately to report wildfires, stay abreast of changing weather conditions, and review our Wildfire Safety Home Checkup.

