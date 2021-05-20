Persistent Problem: 300+ guns taken from vehicles in Nashville so far this year

Just last week, police said 20 guns were stolen from vehicles and five of those vehicles were easy targets since they were unlocked.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Police said more than 300 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville so far this year.

Just last week, police said 20 guns were stolen from vehicles and five of those vehicles were easy targets as they were unlocked.

Police call this a "persistent problem" and say the guns are being stolen by young people and are often used in violent criminal acts, including murder.

Of the 313 guns taken from vehicles so far this year, 32 are from the precincts in the North, 37 are in the South, 32 are from Central, 23 are from East, 13 are from West, 90 are from Midtown and 55 are from Hermitage.

"These guns are routinely taken from autos in parking garages and those parked outside nightclubs, private residences, hotels, and short-term rental properties," officials said.

From May 9 to May 15, officials said 57 vehicles were stolen and 45 of those either had the keys left inside or made available to thieves. Four of those cars were even left running.

Under current law, "no person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheel to the curb or side of the highway."

According to a ruling from the Tennessee Court of Appeals, anyone who leaves their keys in their vehicles can be held responsible for a car thief’s crash. This applies to keys left in the ignition, front seat or on the dashboard in plain view.

Police stress not to leave valuables in vehicles. They say even loose change is enough for someone to break into a vehicle.

The police department’s continuing its Park Smart campaign strongly urges citizens to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables---including guns, and remove the keys.