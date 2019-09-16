ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Monday morning in Elizabethton, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tri-Cities NBC affiliate WCYB reports.

Authorities said an officer on routine patrol saw suspicious activity in the 700 block of East Elk Avenue. That's when Elizabethton police officers tried to talk to the suspect before he ran on foot, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said the suspect fired a shot at officers before the officers returned fire and struck the suspect on the 200 block of Academy Street.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital. No officers were hurt.

The suspect has not been identified.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it as we receive more information.