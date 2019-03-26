FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who attacked a 16-year-old girl on the side of I-65 South Sunday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., the girl pulled over on the interstate between Cool Springs Blvd and McEwen Drive after her tire went flat. She was standing outside her car waiting for her father to arrive when a man approached her from behind and pulled her down a hill and into a ditch between I-65 South and the back of the Sam's Club on Mallory Lane.

Police say the girl was able to break free from what they believe was a sexual assault attempt. The suspect, identified as a tall white man with brown teeth and a dirty blonde beard, ran off on foot into the woods. Police are still searching for the man.

The suspect is in his late 30s or early 40s and is about six feet tall. During the attack, he was wearing a black tee shirt. According to police, the suspect appears to have not shaved his face in several days.

Anyone with any information on this attack should call police at (615) 794-2513.

Franklin Police advise stranded motorists to wait in your vehicle with the doors locked if you ever become stranded on the side of the road.